Joseph Kotcher, retired salesman, walks out on his son and daughter-in-law after their attempts to put him in a retirement home. He tracks down their babysitter, sacked because she is pregnant, and rents a small house nearby. He finds a new purpose in life. Jack Lemmon's first film as director stars his old friend Walter Matthau.
|Deborah Winters
|Erica Herzenstiel
|Felicia Farr
|Wilma Kotcher
|Charles Aidman
|Gerald Kotcher
|Ellen Geer
|Vera Kotcher
|Arlen Stuart
|Mrs. Fisher
|Jane Connell
|Miss Roberts
View Full Cast >