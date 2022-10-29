Not Available

Kounterfeit

  • Thriller
  • Drama
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Showcase Entertaiment Inc.

Flush with $3 million in counterfeit bills, a pair of small-time criminals hope to make the big time by trading it in for a cool million in authentic cash. However, when the trade goes awry, three men end up murdered- one a cop with a vengeful sister--and the hapless buddies find themselves caught between the police and mob hit men after the money.

Cast

Corbin BernsenMarty Hopkins
Hilary SwankColleen
Andrew HawkesTommy 'Hopscotch' Hopkins
Bruce PayneFrankie
Elizabeth GracenBridgette
Mark-Paul GosselaarPaco / Danny

Images