Kounterfeit

Flush with $3 million in counterfeit bills, a pair of small-time criminals hope to make the big time by trading it in for a cool million in authentic cash. However, when the trade goes awry, three men end up murdered- one a cop with a vengeful sister--and the hapless buddies find themselves caught between the police and mob hit men after the money.
|Corbin Bernsen
|Marty Hopkins
|Hilary Swank
|Colleen
|Andrew Hawkes
|Tommy 'Hopscotch' Hopkins
|Bruce Payne
|Frankie
|Elizabeth Gracen
|Bridgette
|Mark-Paul Gosselaar
|Paco / Danny
