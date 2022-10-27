Kraftwerk: Pop Art

Not Available

This is the amazing story of how a group of reclusive Rhineland experimentalists became one of the most influential pop groups of all time - a celebration of the band featuring exclusive live tracks filmed at their Tate Modern shows in London (Feb 2013), interwoven with expert analysis, archive footage of the group, newsreel of the era and newly-shot cinematic evocations of their obsessions. With contributions from Derrick May, Holger Czukay, Francois Kevorkian, Neville Brody, Paul Morley, Peter Boettcher, Caroline Wood and more.