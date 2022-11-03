Kranked 1: Live to Ride

Not Available

"A balls to the wall mountain bike film introducing the world to the mind-blowing, new school freeriding craze, Starring Wade Simmons, Dave Swetland, Chris Lawrence, Richie Schley, Brett Tippie, Brian Lopes, John Tomac, Myles Rockwell, Insane Wayne, Greg Herbold and a host of other sickos." Released in the spring of 1998 this film had a big impact on the sport and culture of mountain biking and set Radical FIlms up to make 7 more films over the next 12 years! And well this website pretty much shows what we've been up to. Hope you are enjoying it. Semms like I've been spending way to much time on it! Ride Hard, Ride Free!