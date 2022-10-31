KRANKED 8: Revolve

Not Available

A high definition exploration of the relationship between the ride and the rider. Twelve diverse, talented pro riders reveal why, how and what motivates them to pilot their ultimate adrenaline tools, their mountain bikes. Featuring: Jamie Goldman, Lance McDermott, Sam Pilgram, Steve Romaniuk, James Doerfling, Rene Wildhaber, Garett Buehler, Mike Kinrade, Bobby Mcmullen, Sam Hill, Brendan Fairclough & the Coastal Crew ! Since the release of Kranked - Live to Ride, Radical Films has been at the forefront of the freeride mountain bike world. Our mission is to produce amazing mountain bike videos. We accomplish this by featuring the world's top mountain bike riders, developing fresh and provocative storylines and wrapping it all into the highest production standards. Like the riders we film, we are on a perpetual quest to inspire and get our passionate viewers to rule the trail.