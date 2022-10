Not Available

Mads "Crumb" Krumborg need a new bike so he can take part in an important race against a neighboring school. But it will be difficult to afford to buy a new printer, since the boy's father suddenly decides to terminate his job to invent a machine that according to him will change the world. At the same time a couple of crooks wind of his father's invention, and when the family Krum Borg's future is in problems, Crumb and his siblings to the occasion and save the day.