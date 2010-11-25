2010

Kung Fu Panda Holiday

  • Animation
  • Family
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 25th, 2010

Studio

DreamWorks Animation

The Winter Feast is Po's favorite holiday. Every year he and his father hang decorations, cook together, and serve noodle soup to the villagers. But this year Shifu informs Po that as Dragon Warrior, it is his duty to host the formal Winter Feast at the Jade Palace. Po is caught between his obligations as the Dragon Warrior and his family traditions: between Shifu and Mr. Ping.

Cast

Jackie ChanMonkey (voice)
Jack BlackPo
Dustin HoffmanShifu
Angelina JolieTigress
Jack McBrayerWo Hop
Seth Rogen

