2002

Kung Pow: Enter the Fist

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 24th, 2002

Studio

O Entertainment

A movie within a movie, created to spoof the martial arts genre. Writer/director Steve Oedekerk uses contemporary characters and splices them into a 1970s kung-fu film, weaving the new and old together. As the main character, The Chosen One, Oedekerk sets off to avenge the deaths of his parents at the hands of kung-fu legend Master Pain. Along the way, he encounters some strange characters

Cast

Hui Lou Chen"Master Tang"
Tad Horino"Chew Fat Lip"
Steve OedekerkThe Chosen One
Jennifer TungWhoa
Ming LoFather
Peggy LuMother

