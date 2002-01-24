Kung Pow: Enter the Fist

A movie within a movie, created to spoof the martial arts genre. Writer/director Steve Oedekerk uses contemporary characters and splices them into a 1970s kung-fu film, weaving the new and old together. As the main character, The Chosen One, Oedekerk sets off to avenge the deaths of his parents at the hands of kung-fu legend Master Pain. Along the way, he encounters some strange characters
|Hui Lou Chen
|"Master Tang"
|Tad Horino
|"Chew Fat Lip"
|Steve Oedekerk
|The Chosen One
|Jennifer Tung
|Whoa
|Ming Lo
|Father
|Peggy Lu
|Mother
