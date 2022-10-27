Kunpan: Legend of the Warlord

Based on the famous Thai epic poem, Kun Pan is the magical and tragic love story of Kun Pan's life. A jealous king sends Kun Pan to war believing he could win his beautiful wife, while Kun Pan dies on the battlefield. After a long time passes, the wife believes Kun Pan is really dead and agrees to marry the king. However, one day Kun Pan returns...
|Bongkoj Khongmalai
|Pimpilalai / Wan Thong
|Apichai Nipattahuttapong
|Kun Chang
|Pimpan Chalaikupp
|Sai Thong
|Pilasluck Kreutoo
|Bua Klee
|Chirapat Wongpaisanlux
|Lao Thong
|Supakson Chaimongkol
|Kaew Kiriya
