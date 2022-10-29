Not Available

Kutti Puli (Sasikumar) is a happy go-lucky good hearted ruffian, whose mother (Saranya Ponvannan) wants him to settle down. But our hero does not believe in love or marriage till he meets Bharathy (Lakshmi Menon), who changes his attitude. But his enemies will not allow him to lead a respectful family life. Meanwhile a Silambatam match breaks out into a haphazard fight between Puli and a local gang; the events turn out to become a bloodbath after the goons beat Puli up pretty badly. Post the trauma and pain, will Puli avenge his pride? What happens to Bharathi's love? Can Puli lead a normal life that his mother always wanted to? The rest of plot unveils with all these questions answered.