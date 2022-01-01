Kuttiyum Kolum

Not Available

Kutteem Kolum is a 2013 Malayalam Comedy film directed by Guinness Pakru, who made his directorial debut with this film. Starring Guinness Pakru, Munna, Adithya and Sanusha in the lead roles, the film was produced by Ansar Vasco under the banner United Films. The script was written by Suresh Satheesh, while the story was written by Pakru himself which revolves around the bonding between friends living in an imaginary village named Kumarapuram bordering Tamil Nadu. Cinematography was handled by Vinod Bharathi, and the stills by Vibin Velayudhan. The film released on 30 March 2013.