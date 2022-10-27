Not Available

Kwaidan

  • Drama
  • Fantasy
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Bungei

This is the film adaptation of four stories from the book "Kwaidan: Stories and studies of strange things" by Lafcadio Hearn and is actually a collection of Japanese ghost stories, taken from various sources, some even stemming from China.

Cast

Michiyo AratamaFirst wife (segment "Kurokami")
Misako WatanabeSecond Wife (segment "Kurokami")
Rentarô MikuniHusband (segment "Kurokami")
Kenjiro IshiyamaFather (segment "Kurokami")
Ranko AkagiMother (segment "Kurokami")
Fumie Kitahara(segment "Kurokami")

View Full Cast >

Images