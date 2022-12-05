Kyo Kara Ore Wa!! Guts Daze 17 Sai

Not Available

Today, It's My Turn!! is a shonen manga by Hiroyuki Nishimori. Toei Video released a series of V-Cinema live-action series based on this, and Guts Daze 17 Sai was released in 1997. Two boys, Takashi Mitsuhashi and Shinji Itō meet each other at a salon. It turns out both boys are transferring to a new school and decide to take the opportunity to reinvent themselves. No longer will they be run of the mill high school students, they will become the biggest delinquents Japan has ever seen!