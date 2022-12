Not Available

Kohei Hayasaka's lover, Kohei, died in a disaster several years ago. Hikari leaves Kohei's room as it was, prepares food on the anniversary of his death, carefully cleans his body in the bath, has flirting sex with the phantom Kohei in a naked apron like a newlywed ... and wakes up from that dream. He returned to the everyday world and was silently doing his job at the fishery cooperative.