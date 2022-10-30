Not Available

Poirier is a lieutenant with the metropolitan police. More often than not, his dyed-in-the-wool idealism leads to disaster instead of successful arrests. Ventura is a member of the French Secret Service. A polyglot spy with abs of steel. Following a series of unpredictable events, our two policemen find themselves working together, somewhat reluctantly. From culture shocks to linguistic surprises, from wild chases to practical lessons, the two men will look beyond their differences to discover the true meaning of friendship.