L for Leisure

  • Comedy

A dreamy, ironic comedy about a generation of hedonistic students in the 1990s. Their favourite activity: talking endlessly. During a series of vacation days filled with sun-drenched naps, squabbling, waterskiing competitions and love-making, the amateur actors discuss their concerns in dry dialogues. For instance, semi-intellectual reflections on the end of time and how Michael Jordan plays basketball.

Cast

Bro EstesBlake
Gabriel Abrantes
Melissa Barrera
Bene Coopersmith
Benjamin Crotty
Carolyn Cutillo

