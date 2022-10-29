L for Leisure

A dreamy, ironic comedy about a generation of hedonistic students in the 1990s. Their favourite activity: talking endlessly. During a series of vacation days filled with sun-drenched naps, squabbling, waterskiing competitions and love-making, the amateur actors discuss their concerns in dry dialogues. For instance, semi-intellectual reflections on the end of time and how Michael Jordan plays basketball.
|Bro Estes
|Blake
|Gabriel Abrantes
|Melissa Barrera
|Bene Coopersmith
|Benjamin Crotty
|Carolyn Cutillo
