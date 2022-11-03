Laura works as a newscaster and José Maria as a stockbroker, and while they live in the same housing complex, their lives never cross directly. Nevertheless, he watches her from a distance, seeing all her movements without her knowledge. But their lives finally meet when he is invited onto her news program. From there, a romance begins which coincides with the desire of two beings who finally find a reason to seek love once again.
|Alexandra Lencastre
|Laura Albuquerque
|Rogério Samora
|José Maria Cristiano
|Miguel Guilherme
|Pimente
|Ana Zanatti
|Psychotherapist
|Joaquim Leitão
|Joaquim
|Sofia Bénard da Costa
|Sofia
