Not Available

Lá Fora

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Madragoa Filmes

Laura works as a newscaster and José Maria as a stockbroker, and while they live in the same housing complex, their lives never cross directly. Nevertheless, he watches her from a distance, seeing all her movements without her knowledge. But their lives finally meet when he is invited onto her news program. From there, a romance begins which coincides with the desire of two beings who finally find a reason to seek love once again.

Cast

Alexandra LencastreLaura Albuquerque
Rogério SamoraJosé Maria Cristiano
Miguel GuilhermePimente
Ana ZanattiPsychotherapist
Joaquim LeitãoJoaquim
Sofia Bénard da CostaSofia

View Full Cast >

Images