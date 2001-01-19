2001

L.I.E. Long Island Expressway

  • Drama
  • Crime

Release Date

January 19th, 2001

Studio

Alter Ego Entertainment

In this biting and disturbing coming-of-age tale from writer-director Michael Cuesta, life is bittersweet along the L.I.E., also known as the Long Island Expressway, as suburban teen Howie Blitzer learns all too clearly. In the space of a week, he loses nearly everything and everyone he knows and is left to navigate his adolescence virtually unsupervised.

Cast

Paul DanoHowie Blitzer
Bruce AltmanMarty Blitzer
Brian CoxBig John Harrigan
Billy KayGary
James CostaKevin Cole
Tony Michael DonnellyBrian

