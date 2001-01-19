L.I.E. Long Island Expressway

In this biting and disturbing coming-of-age tale from writer-director Michael Cuesta, life is bittersweet along the L.I.E., also known as the Long Island Expressway, as suburban teen Howie Blitzer learns all too clearly. In the space of a week, he loses nearly everything and everyone he knows and is left to navigate his adolescence virtually unsupervised.
|Paul Dano
|Howie Blitzer
|Bruce Altman
|Marty Blitzer
|Brian Cox
|Big John Harrigan
|Billy Kay
|Gary
|James Costa
|Kevin Cole
|Tony Michael Donnelly
|Brian
