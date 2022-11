Not Available

Director-composer Simon Baltierrez, a seminal figure in Duranguense music, lenses this compilation of five music videos from La Autoridad de la Sierra, as well as an interview with the popular Mexican band. Tracks include "Cuando Tu Carino," "El Sirenito," "La Mucura," "Lamento De Amor," "Mi Amiga, Mi Esposa, Mi Amante," "Mi Matamoros Querido," "No Son Palabritas," "Una Palomita," "Besando La Cruz," "El Testamento" and "Noches Eternas."