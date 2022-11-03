Not Available

La Bandera

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Pierre Gilieth has committed a murder in Paris. He flees to Barcelona, where he runs out of money. So he joins the Spanish Foreign Legion. He meets there two fellow countrymen, Mulot and Lucas. He tries to forget his fault... but Lucas's friendship soon appears to be less unselfish...

Cast

Jean GabinPierre Gilieth
AnnabellaAïscha, la Slaoui
Margo LionPlanche-à-Pain
Viviane Romancela fille de Barcelone
Génia Vauryla fille du restaurant
Robert Le ViganFernando Lucas, le mouchard

