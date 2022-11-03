La Bandera

Pierre Gilieth has committed a murder in Paris. He flees to Barcelona, where he runs out of money. So he joins the Spanish Foreign Legion. He meets there two fellow countrymen, Mulot and Lucas. He tries to forget his fault... but Lucas's friendship soon appears to be less unselfish...
|Jean Gabin
|Pierre Gilieth
|Annabella
|Aïscha, la Slaoui
|Margo Lion
|Planche-à-Pain
|Viviane Romance
|la fille de Barcelone
|Génia Vaury
|la fille du restaurant
|Robert Le Vigan
|Fernando Lucas, le mouchard
