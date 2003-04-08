2003

La caja 507

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 8th, 2003

Studio

Sociedad General de Cine (SOGECINE) S.A.

Modesto (Antonio Resines), an honest and responsible professional, is a manager of a small bank branch in Costa del Sol. His daughter died in a forest fire which he had thought to be accidental. One day he wakes up in his bank, after being locked and dragged by unknown men, and finds out in a safety-deposit box that the fire was plotted. From that day on, he sets on a personal crusade for justice.

Cast

José CoronadoRafael Mazas
Dafne FernándezMaría Pardo Muñoz
Goya ToledoMónica Vega
Juan FernándezRegueira
Sancho GraciaSantos Guijuelo
Javier CorominaToni Lomas

View Full Cast >

Images