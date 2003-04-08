La caja 507

Modesto (Antonio Resines), an honest and responsible professional, is a manager of a small bank branch in Costa del Sol. His daughter died in a forest fire which he had thought to be accidental. One day he wakes up in his bank, after being locked and dragged by unknown men, and finds out in a safety-deposit box that the fire was plotted. From that day on, he sets on a personal crusade for justice.
|José Coronado
|Rafael Mazas
|Dafne Fernández
|María Pardo Muñoz
|Goya Toledo
|Mónica Vega
|Juan Fernández
|Regueira
|Sancho Gracia
|Santos Guijuelo
|Javier Coromina
|Toni Lomas
View Full Cast >