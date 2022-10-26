Not Available

La Classe Américaine

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Dune

George Abitbol, "the Most Classy Man on Earth", dies sputtering his famous last words: "Crappy world!" What the heck did he mean? Reporters Steven, Peter and Dave investigate. La Classe Américaine is a montage of scenes taken from the Warner Bros. catalog and dubbed to fit the narration of what is arguably the greatest story ever told.

Cast

Dustin HoffmanPeter (Archive Footage)
Robert RedfordSteven (Archive Footage)
Paul NewmanDave (Archive Footage)
Elvis PresleyLe Putain D'énergumène (Archive Footage)
James StewartJacques (Archive Footage)
Orson WellesHimself (Archive Footage)

View Full Cast >

Images