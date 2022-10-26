George Abitbol, "the Most Classy Man on Earth", dies sputtering his famous last words: "Crappy world!" What the heck did he mean? Reporters Steven, Peter and Dave investigate. La Classe Américaine is a montage of scenes taken from the Warner Bros. catalog and dubbed to fit the narration of what is arguably the greatest story ever told.
|Dustin Hoffman
|Peter (Archive Footage)
|Robert Redford
|Steven (Archive Footage)
|Paul Newman
|Dave (Archive Footage)
|Elvis Presley
|Le Putain D'énergumène (Archive Footage)
|James Stewart
|Jacques (Archive Footage)
|Orson Welles
|Himself (Archive Footage)
