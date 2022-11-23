La corte de faraón

Not Available

Remotely based on a famous Spanish zarzuela of 1910, this lavish, daring sex comedy was filmed on a gigantic art deco set that suggests ancient Egypt repurposed for an Astaire and Rogers musical. The Pharaoh, played here as a henpecked husband by the popular comedian Roberto Soto, seeks a virginal slave girl as a bride for his general Potiphar (Fernando Cortés), but Potiphar is impotent and the slave girl (played by Mapy Cortés in a swirl of high-spirited sexuality) has some ideas of her own.