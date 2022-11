Not Available

After Argentina's military dictatorship collapses, infamous torturer Angel Vladimir Carvalo (Otto Sirgo) takes refuge in the vastness of Mexico, where he uses his victims' money to pull off business deals -- and ultimately becomes director of the National Registry of Vehicles. Helmed by Christian Gonzalez, this fascinating drama is based on the experiences of Richardo Miguel Cavallo, a real-life tormenter who was arrested in 2000.