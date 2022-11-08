Not Available

In this drama from Canada, a nurse from Quebec is traumatized by a violent incident and becomes lost in the mountains. In time, a Swiss engineer working in the alps discovers her; he gives her a place to stay and slowly gains her trust as she regains her health. However, he soon discovers she's wanted by the law, and circumstances become difficult for him as he tries to hide her from the authorities. La Demoiselle Sauvage stars Patricia Tulasne, Roger Jendly, and Matthias Habich.