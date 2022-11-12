La fiancée qui venait du froid

Not Available

Paul is a playboy: a former girlfriend asks him to marry Zosia ,a Polish girl ,opponent of the regime of her country (it's 1981,December would see the state of siege in Poland and the arrest of many opponents) Paul hesitates but they told him so: it will be an unconsummated marriage and they will divorce shortly after.Against all odds,Paul ,who is a happy-go-lucky guy,who does not care about politics,flies to Warsaw :Zosia is a gorgeous blonde, and during their honeymoon, he falls in love with her.But it's not that easy ;back in Paris, Zosia is still a political activist whose friends look upon Paul as an intruder.