La fine è nota

A young lawyer returns home and discovers that a man has committed suicide jumping through a window of his house. His wife, Maria, says that she let the unknown man enter because he said the lawyer was the only one who could help him. Bernardo start to investigate about the man and about the reasons of his suicide.
|Fabrizio Bentivoglio
|Bernardo Manni
|Carlo Cecchi
|il Cervello
|Valérie Kaprisky
|Maria Manni
|Mariangela Melato
|Elena Malva
|Daria Nicolodi
|Avv. Mila
|Massimo Wertmüller
|Carlo Piane
