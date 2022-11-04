Not Available

La fine è nota

  • Thriller

A young lawyer returns home and discovers that a man has committed suicide jumping through a window of his house. His wife, Maria, says that she let the unknown man enter because he said the lawyer was the only one who could help him. Bernardo start to investigate about the man and about the reasons of his suicide.

Fabrizio BentivoglioBernardo Manni
Carlo Cecchiil Cervello
Valérie KapriskyMaria Manni
Mariangela MelatoElena Malva
Daria NicolodiAvv. Mila
Massimo WertmüllerCarlo Piane

