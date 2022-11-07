La Guerrera Vengadora 2

Not Available

Shapely Rosa Gloria Chagoyan rips it up as moto-cyclin' hot shot Ana Rosa, La Guerrera Vengadora (the Avenging Warrior Woman). Accompanied by her dwarf sidekick Reintegro (Refund), La Guerrera battles evildoers in this flick that could been lifted straight from the pages of a cheap action-hero comic book. La Guerrera and her buddies are seemingly impervious to bullets (especially machine gun fire), which gives them plenty of time to pick off their opponents with automatic weapons, including a three-barrel contraption that shoots from La Guerrera's motorcycle fairing, a shitload of grenades, a crossbow with a laser scope, and whatever else is at hand. Also, our heroine likes to work on her bike in high heels and hot pants -- before breakfast.