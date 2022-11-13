La gueule de l'emploi

Not Available

Ten French job seekers show up for a two-day recruitment session knowing only that they’re vying for a sales position in the insurance field. Their prospective employer remains a mystery. With limited information, they’re launched into a hiring process that more closely resembles a reality TV challenge than a traditional interview.This brutal examination of entry-level recruitment sheds light on the stigma of being unemployed, the power dynamics of interviewing and the roles people play in their quest to earn a minimum wage.