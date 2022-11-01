Not Available

Marina (Marian Alvarez) is an attractive and impressionable middle class student who feels a great attraction to Julian (Tamar Novas), a young man with an overwhelming personality that just becoming hostage to their impulses murderers. During a long weekend, Julian and Marina, accompanied at all times by your baby, holding a bloody atrocious act: the murder and dismemberment of Carolina (Natalia Sanchez) and Miguel (Aitor Luna), a young married couple . Veronica (Patricia Vico), the agent in charge of the case, try to discover the reasons that led to both accused to commit the brutal crime, diving into the messy memories of each of them. In the investigation of the facts will help Juan (Angel Brown), his partner, with whom unravel the dark chain of events that marked the 48 hours of terror and death.