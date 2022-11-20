Not Available

La jeune femme de Bai-Sao

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Considered a masterpiece of Vietnamese cinema, Pham Ky Nam’s enduring classic, MS. TU HAU, is a product of the countries fledgling film industry which took rise during the war years. MS. TU HAU tells the story, as the narrator explains, of a “simple but exciting life of a genuine South woman.” Not so simple really, but exciting nonetheless. Tu Hau is a common woman from a fishing village whose husband has gone away to fight in the revolution. She takes care of her young daughter as well as her aging father-in-law. Soon, her peaceful village is attacked. From there a series of tragic events would befall Tu Hau. Each one would challenge her will. She survives so she can continue to raise her child. As a midwife, she puts aside her own grief to assist in a neighbor’s childbirth. Eventually her hardships drive her to join the resistance and ultimately makes the difficult sacrifice of leaving her child behind so she can help lead the front.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images