La jeune femme de Bai-Sao

Considered a masterpiece of Vietnamese cinema, Pham Ky Nam’s enduring classic, MS. TU HAU, is a product of the countries fledgling film industry which took rise during the war years. MS. TU HAU tells the story, as the narrator explains, of a “simple but exciting life of a genuine South woman.” Not so simple really, but exciting nonetheless. Tu Hau is a common woman from a fishing village whose husband has gone away to fight in the revolution. She takes care of her young daughter as well as her aging father-in-law. Soon, her peaceful village is attacked. From there a series of tragic events would befall Tu Hau. Each one would challenge her will. She survives so she can continue to raise her child. As a midwife, she puts aside her own grief to assist in a neighbor’s childbirth. Eventually her hardships drive her to join the resistance and ultimately makes the difficult sacrifice of leaving her child behind so she can help lead the front.