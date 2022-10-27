1949

La Malquerida

  • Drama

September 15th, 1949

Cabrera Films

Emilio Fernandez directs Dolores Del Rio and Pedro Armendariz in a classic tale of family and obsession. Raimunda's daughter Acacia hates her stepfather Esteban, and in order to escape her suffocating home life she's accepted a marriage proposal from a man she doesn't even love. But Esteban has become obsessed with Acacia, and in order to ensure that she doesn't leave he's plotting to murder the girl's unsuspecting fiancée. As Esteban's true nature emerges, mother and daughter must band together to support one another and make sure that their family bond remains strong even in the darkest of times.

Pedro ArmendárizEsteban
Columba DomínguezAcacia
Roberto CañedoFaustino
Gilberto GonzálezEl Rubio
Mimí DerbaDona Mercedes
Julio VillarrealDon Eusebio

