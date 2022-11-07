Not Available

La marque de l'araignée rouge

  • Thriller

A cop is found dead in a hotel, brutally murdered, a spider cut into his stomach. The police believes his death might be connected to the fact that he was a dirty cop - the internal affairs commission already was after him - but then several other people are murdered in the very same way, and there seems to be no connection between the cases. The police seeks for a blonde woman among the prostitutes.

Cast

James FarentinoLieutenant Daniel Malone
Philip CasnoffDet. Patrick Shaunessy
Jennifer O'NeillStephanie Hartford

