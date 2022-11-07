La marque de l'araignée rouge

A cop is found dead in a hotel, brutally murdered, a spider cut into his stomach. The police believes his death might be connected to the fact that he was a dirty cop - the internal affairs commission already was after him - but then several other people are murdered in the very same way, and there seems to be no connection between the cases. The police seeks for a blonde woman among the prostitutes.
|James Farentino
|Lieutenant Daniel Malone
|Philip Casnoff
|Det. Patrick Shaunessy
|Jennifer O'Neill
|Stephanie Hartford
