La Noche Que No Se Repite

A small rural town is the center of multiple parallel stories that intertwine the fate of several different characters across a single night. Some of them are: Juan Manuel y Esteban, two bored teenagers competing for the love of a French exchange student who decide to play a prank to "Fat Pablo", a naive pizza delivery boy that is mistaken as a delinquent by Olveira y Sandro. These two arrive to town to assault a corrupt ranch owner, a coup planned by "El Tranquera", a small-time dealer. Either chance or destiny make of this fateful night a turning point in the lives of the characters.