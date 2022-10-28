La nostra vita

Claudio works on a site in the suburbs of Rome. He is madly in love with his wife who is pregnant with their third child. However, a dramatic event comes to upset this simple and happy life. In a rage for life, Claudio energetically fights against the injustice that fell upon him. Love and support from his friends and family as well as the laughter of his children will help him to triumph against the odds.
|Isabella Ragonese
|Elena
|Raoul Bova
|Piero
|Stefania Montorsi
|Liliana
|Luca Zingaretti
|Ari
|Giorgio Colangeli
|Porcari
|Alina Berzunteanu
|Gabriela
