Not Available

La nostra vita

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Cattleya

Claudio works on a site in the suburbs of Rome. He is madly in love with his wife who is pregnant with their third child. However, a dramatic event comes to upset this simple and happy life. In a rage for life, Claudio energetically fights against the injustice that fell upon him. Love and support from his friends and family as well as the laughter of his children will help him to triumph against the odds.

Cast

Isabella RagoneseElena
Raoul BovaPiero
Stefania MontorsiLiliana
Luca ZingarettiAri
Giorgio ColangeliPorcari
Alina BerzunteanuGabriela

View Full Cast >

Images