Two men jump out from behind some cacti and beat a man over the head with a rock. They then take the body to the dead man's hut, and sit with his body for the night while they talk, complain and dance. Later at the police station, two women come to claim the body--a bitter, venomous wife and a younger prettier women. They fight and scrap until one of them get the responsibility for the body. Later we find out why the self-titled "King of Baseball" was killed.