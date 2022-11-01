La primera noche de mi vida

Not Available

The story is about a couple that sets out for a dinner party on the millennium eve. The woman is pregnant, the guy has no money and no car and has borrowed one from a friend of his. The car of course is not exactly top class and crashes down after few miles. And that's where the film really starts. The couple start fighting and trying to find a way to the parents' house before midnight, hitchhiking on the way and getting into several cars and get themselves involved in the funniest situations.