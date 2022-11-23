La quena de la muerte

Not Available

A woman and his lover spend a season at the mountains, in order to recover from the excesses of life in the city. But peace doesn’t last long: he tries to seduce a country-woman and she invites a mongrel over to her bedroom. The film is, in essence, a melodrama filled with jealousy and betrayal, but it also showcases some original elements that no other cinematography would have dared to suggest in 1929, like the possibility of a romance between an Indian and a white woman (with her taking the first step).