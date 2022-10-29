La ragazza fuoristrada

An Italian photojournalist falls madly in love with a young black women he meets while on assignment in Egypt. She goes with him when he returns to Italy and the two soon get married. But the small town he is from is not quite so friendly nor open-minded to his new bride, and racism and petty jealousy threaten to break up their once idyllic happiness.
|Zeudi Araya Cristaldi
|Maryam
|Luc Merenda
|Giorgio Martini
|Martine Brochard
|Mara
|Lucretia Love
|Adriana Morganti
|Guido Alberti
|Monsignor Vittorio Baudana
|Caterina Boratto
|Silvia Marino
