La ragazza fuoristrada

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Filmarpa

An Italian photojournalist falls madly in love with a young black women he meets while on assignment in Egypt. She goes with him when he returns to Italy and the two soon get married. But the small town he is from is not quite so friendly nor open-minded to his new bride, and racism and petty jealousy threaten to break up their once idyllic happiness.

Cast

Zeudi Araya CristaldiMaryam
Luc MerendaGiorgio Martini
Martine BrochardMara
Lucretia LoveAdriana Morganti
Guido AlbertiMonsignor Vittorio Baudana
Caterina BorattoSilvia Marino

