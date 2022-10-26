1954

La Ronde

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 15th, 1954

Studio

Films Sacha Gordine

An all-knowing interlocutor guides us through a series of affairs in Vienna, 1900. A soldier meets an eager young lady of the evening. Later he has an affair with a young lady, who becomes a maid and does similarly with the young man of the house. The young man seduces a married woman. On and on, spinning on the gay carousel of life.

Cast

Anton WalbrookRaconteur - le meneur de jeu
Simone SignoretLéocadie, la prostitutée
Serge ReggianiFranz, le soldat
Simone SimonMarie, la femme de chambre
Daniel GélinAlfred, le jeune homme
Fernand GraveyCharles Breitkopf, son mari

