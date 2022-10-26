An all-knowing interlocutor guides us through a series of affairs in Vienna, 1900. A soldier meets an eager young lady of the evening. Later he has an affair with a young lady, who becomes a maid and does similarly with the young man of the house. The young man seduces a married woman. On and on, spinning on the gay carousel of life.
|Anton Walbrook
|Raconteur - le meneur de jeu
|Simone Signoret
|Léocadie, la prostitutée
|Serge Reggiani
|Franz, le soldat
|Simone Simon
|Marie, la femme de chambre
|Daniel Gélin
|Alfred, le jeune homme
|Fernand Gravey
|Charles Breitkopf, son mari
