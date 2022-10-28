La Sapienza

The story is one of an architect that has lost his inspiration and goes looking for those motivations that pushed him as a youngster to take up the profession. Inspiring him was the baroque movement and all of its artifices: the Guarini in Turin and the Borromini in Rome. The film’s central story ends up being the love story that develops between architecture, artistic inspiration and feelings.
|Christelle Prot
|Aliénor Schmidt (as Christelle Prot Landman)
|Ludovico Succio
|Goffredo
|Arianna Nastro
|Lavinia
|Hervé Compagne
|Ministre
|Sabine Ponte
|Isabelle
|Clément Cogitore
|André
