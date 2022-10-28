Not Available

La Sapienza

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

La Sarraz Pictures

The story is one of an architect that has lost his inspiration and goes looking for those motivations that pushed him as a youngster to take up the profession. Inspiring him was the baroque movement and all of its artifices: the Guarini in Turin and the Borromini in Rome. The film’s central story ends up being the love story that develops between architecture, artistic inspiration and feelings.

Cast

Christelle ProtAliénor Schmidt (as Christelle Prot Landman)
Ludovico SuccioGoffredo
Arianna NastroLavinia
Hervé CompagneMinistre
Sabine PonteIsabelle
Clément CogitoreAndré

