La Sombra Del Caudillo

The movie situated in post-revolutionary Mexico describes the way politics were done in those times. Ignacio Jimenez is chosen as the candidate of the Partido Radical Progresista, but he isn't so sure about it, because he knows his boss,El Caudillo has chosen another candidate. Several political moves are done between the parties, leading to a thunderous climax.
|Roberto Cañedo
|Presidente Cámara de diputados
|Tito Novaro
|Diputado
|Bárbara Gil
|Rosario
|Miguel Ángel Ferriz
|El Caudillo
|Ignacio López Tarso
|General Hilario Jiménez
|Carlos López Moctezuma
|Diputado Emilio Olivier Fernández
View Full Cast >