La Sombra Del Caudillo

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Sindicato de Trabajadores de la Producción Cinematográfica (STPC)

The movie situated in post-revolutionary Mexico describes the way politics were done in those times. Ignacio Jimenez is chosen as the candidate of the Partido Radical Progresista, but he isn't so sure about it, because he knows his boss,El Caudillo has chosen another candidate. Several political moves are done between the parties, leading to a thunderous climax.

Cast

Roberto CañedoPresidente Cámara de diputados
Tito NovaroDiputado
Bárbara GilRosario
Miguel Ángel FerrizEl Caudillo
Ignacio López TarsoGeneral Hilario Jiménez
Carlos López MoctezumaDiputado Emilio Olivier Fernández

