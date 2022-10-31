La Torre de Suso

Cundo emigrated to Argentina to seek a new life. Ten years later he returns home, to the funeral of an old friend, Suso. The film chronicles the reunion with family and friends and how Cundo wants to fulfill the ultimate dream of Suso. The film is a tribute to friendship. And above all friendship in a age where it is not so clear why you should remain friends with your childhood friends.
|Gonzalo de Castro
|Fernando
|César Vea
|Mote
|José Luis Alcobendas
|Pablo
|Malena Alterio
|Marta
|Emilio Gutiérrez Caba
|Tino (padre)
|Mariana Cordero
|Mercedes (madre)
