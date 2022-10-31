Not Available

La Torre de Suso

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Mediapro

Cundo emigrated to Argentina to seek a new life. Ten years later he returns home, to the funeral of an old friend, Suso. The film chronicles the reunion with family and friends and how Cundo wants to fulfill the ultimate dream of Suso. The film is a tribute to friendship. And above all friendship in a age where it is not so clear why you should remain friends with your childhood friends.

Cast

Gonzalo de CastroFernando
César VeaMote
José Luis AlcobendasPablo
Malena AlterioMarta
Emilio Gutiérrez CabaTino (padre)
Mariana CorderoMercedes (madre)

