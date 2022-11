Not Available

We have a cold autumn day, a bear catches a cold while taking a bath in the river. Back to his cave, he sneezes so hard that a huge rock falls in the entrance, trapping him inside. Even with the help of an ant passing by and the badger, wolf, moose, and buffalo can't move the rock. But the ant has a better idea... Based on the children book "An Ant Work" by Zemanel and Vanessa Gautier, published by Flammarion Jeunesse.