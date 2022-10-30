La vie d'artiste

Not Available

A novelist, an actress, and a struggling young singer all attempt to make their mark in modern day Paris in director Marc Fitoussi's cynical entertainment industry satire. Bertrand is a French literary professor whose students all know that he is shacked up with pretty math teacher Solange despite the couple's best efforts to keep their relationship under the radar. Though no one in the school much cares for Bertrand's prose, self-flagellating student Frederic is the one notable exception. Meanwhile, as Bertrand struggles to deliver his second novel, recent big city arrival Cora finds that her fondness for outmoded songwriters may be having an adverse effect on her career trajectory. While Cora struggles to make ends meet by working at a popular chain steakhouse, even this attempt to remain afloat ultimately proves disastrous.