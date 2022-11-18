La Visita del Diablo

Not Available

Gabriel Araujo lives alone with his daughter Laura, his wife died in a car accident. One day, Gabriel receives the inheritance from his grandfather, an old house in Ciudad Fernández. Gabriel decides to go to the house to stay a few days with his daughter, and the judge gives the house to them. Gabriel tries to convince her because she does not want to stay in the house, he invites her classmates from school to celebrate Laura's birthday. That night, Ramiro, Gabriel's brother, appears at his home and he seeks reconciliation with his brother but Gabriel can not forgive him. However, the first nights, paranormal activities are manifested in the house. When this happens, Martin, one of Laura's friends finds a satanic book called "Devlon" and he read it. The demon appears and seeks someone to take possession of his body. Gabriel is the chosen one.