La zorra y el escorpión

Adaptation of a play by Alfonso Paso. Overnight, Margarita, a frivolous Baroness, is subject to the whims of his steward dialectic that takes advantage of the absence of the husband of the Baroness. Between Margaret and the butler, by the difference in social class, develop a series of situations which reveal the weaknesses of high society to end naturally between a man and a woman, with the triumph of sentimental
|Esperanza Roy
|Margarita
|Máximo Valverde
|Ernesto
|Carmen Carrión
|Invitada fiesta
|Luis Barboo
|Basilio (as Luis Bar-boo)
|Emilio Linder
|Invitado fiesta
|Isidro Luengo
View Full Cast >