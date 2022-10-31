Not Available

La zorra y el escorpión

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Adaptation of a play by Alfonso Paso. Overnight, Margarita, a frivolous Baroness, is subject to the whims of his steward dialectic that takes advantage of the absence of the husband of the Baroness. Between Margaret and the butler, by the difference in social class, develop a series of situations which reveal the weaknesses of high society to end naturally between a man and a woman, with the triumph of sentimental

Cast

Esperanza RoyMargarita
Máximo ValverdeErnesto
Carmen CarriónInvitada fiesta
Luis BarbooBasilio (as Luis Bar-boo)
Emilio LinderInvitado fiesta
Isidro Luengo

View Full Cast >

Images