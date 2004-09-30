Under the watchful eye of his mentor Captain Mike Kennedy, probationary firefighter Jack Morrison matures into a seasoned veteran at a Baltimore fire station. Jack has reached a crossroads, however, as the sacrifices he's made have put him in harm's way innumerable times and significantly impacted his relationship with his wife and kids.
|Joaquin Phoenix
|Jack Morrison
|John Travolta
|Captain Mike Kennedy
|Jacinda Barrett
|Linda Morrison
|Robert Patrick
|Lenny Richter
|Morris Chestnut
|Tommy Drake
|Billy Burke
|Dennis Gauquin
