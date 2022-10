Ladies Of Washington

Not Available

The new boarder at a Washington, D.C. rooming house for women likes the fast life, but her recreational activities lead to her involvement in murder. Director Louis King's 1944 B-film stars Sheila Ryan, Trudy Marshall, Robin Raymond, Anthony Quinn, Ronald Graham, Robert Bailey, John Philliber, Ruby Dandridge, Pierre Watkin, Nella Walker, J. Farrell MacDonald, Byron Foulger, Jody Gilbert and Mary Field.