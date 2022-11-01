Not Available

Ladrones a Domicilio

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The life of Bruno starts darkening when he is informed in the very university in which he works that the scholarship programs have been suspended. Daily he faces the lack of discipline and respect of his students, mainly from Rogelio, the son of a rich family who doesn't seem to value him. With the help of his godparent he takes a second job as the driver of a values transport company....

Cast

Juan Maria AlmonteCoronel
Miguel BucarellyHimself
Jean JeanGregorio Brown
Frank LendorHimself
Arturo LopezBoquepeje

View Full Cast >

Images